Excellence in Education: Chad Donahue from Gladwin High School

This week’s Michigan Lottery Excellence in Education winner is Chad Donahue from Gladwin High School. Congratulations.

Q: Your classroom isn’t confined to those four walls. You take them out fishing and other things.

A: It’s important for students to have immediate connection. There’s a lot to be learned outside of the classroom, and if I had my choice, I probably would almost never be in the classroom. We’d be traveling all over.

Chad from Gladwin High School receives a $2,000 check from the Lottery Commissioner Susanna Shkreli. Excellence in Education Awards, sponsored by the Michigan Lottery, providing more than $28 billion to public education since 1972.