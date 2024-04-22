Growing, Eating and Educating with NanBop Farm: Got extra carrots? We’ve got a recipe for that!

Spring is here, which means gardens and farms will soon have a plethora of fresh fruits and vegetables that make Northern Michigan such a delicious place to live. But for those that stored last year’s harvests well, they may have some leftovers that will need to be used before they can start restocking their pantries.

If you find yourself with excess carrots, we have a great recipe for Carrot Salad that could be used as a snack or to compliment a variety of dishes.

INGREDIENTS:

• 3 Tbs. Dijon Mustard

• 3 Tbs. Apple Cider vinegar

• 3 Tbs. Honey

• 1 tsp. salt

• 1⁄2 tsp. Ground black pepper

• 2 cups shaved Carrots (I just use a peeler and peel strips of carrots into a bowl) (That’s how I tolerate eating so many carrots in a salad, if carrots aren’t your favorite)

• 1/2 cup Toasted Pecans

• 1/2 cup Raisins or dried cranberries or dried cherries

• 1 bunch of sliced green onions (or thinly sliced sweet onions)(Pickled onions would also be a nice flavor boost)

• 2 Tbs. parsley for garnish

DIRECTIONS:

• Wash your carrots thoroughly

• Use a potato peeler and peel strips of carrot into a bowl until you get about 2 cups worth

• Mix mustard, vinegar, honey, salt, and pepper in a jar (This is your dressing)

• Mix remaining ingredients with your carrot shreds

• Pour dressing over your salad mixture and toss well

• Enjoy with Gyros, tacos, or as a little side dish

PRO TIP:

• After 24 hours, your salad will taste so much better because the flavors will have blended together.

• You can also add half a head of cabbage to this and up your dressing by 1 tablespoon each and turn this into a mayo-less coleslaw! (My FAVORITE!!)

• The apple cider vinegar with the carrot shreds make this salad a nice and healthy little detox side dish (A Ray Peat Method).

