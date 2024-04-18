Hook & Hunting: Sportsmen Against Hunger loses out on appropriations funding

LANSING — Sportsmen Against Hunger, a nonprofit dedicated to collecting venison meat for food kitchens and shelters, will not get an extra $600,000 after the appropriation failed in a Michigan House subcommittee this week. Democrats also rejected other proposals from Republicans.

Republican State Representative Cam Cavitt, who represents Cheboygan, said he was disappointed when lawmakers overseeing the state’s budget process opted not to include the funding.

“Some of the downstate legislators afterwards expressed remorse for their vote, acknowledging what it will do in their district, who will take this high-value protein venison burger into kitchens and feed more and more people with food insecurity,” said Cavitt.

However, because of the DNR’s support for the funding and the relatively small price tag, Cavitt is still hopeful it will be included in the annual budget.