Excellence in Education: Stephanie Bowerson from DeWitt High School

This week’s Michigan Lottery Excellence in Education winner is Stephanie Bowerson from DeWitt High School. Congratulations.

Q: Why are you a teacher?

A: I’m a teacher because I just love making a difference in the world in any way that I can. These kids are ... there’s so much hope and there’s so much that they’re going to bring into this world that is positive. And I just love being a part of that.

Stephanie from DeWitt High School receives a $2,000 check from the lottery commissioner, Susanna Shkreli.

Excellence in Education Awards, sponsored by the Michigan Lottery, providing more than $28 billion to public education since 1972.