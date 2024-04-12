Crafting with the Katies: DIY your own screen printing tools to make a fun summer tote!

The Katies are back with another fun DIY, and this one is perfect for the summer months coming up! You can make your own screen printing tools, then use them to create a fun design to put on a tote bag!

Items you’ll need for this DIY:

Chiffon fabric (or beige colored tights)

Embroidery hoop (we used 12”)

Scissors

Screen filler

Foam paint brushes

Pencil

Design you’d like to put on your bag

Large tote bag

Screen printing ink

Squeegee

Fabric paint

Step one: Take your chiffon fabric or tights and your embroidery hoop, and tighten the fabric inside your hoop. Cut out any extra.

Step two: Take your pencil and create a design freehand, or print out a design to trace. This will go on your bag!

Step three: Using your screen filler and paint brush (foam brushes work the best), paint the filler on the spaces you do NOT want to be on your bag’s design. Make sure it’s one solid layer of filler with no gaps. It may take a few coats!

Step four: Once your filler has dried, it’s time to put your design on your bag! Take your ink and put a dollop on your screen. Use your squeegee to evenly distribute the ink. When you think you’ve fully covered your design, remove your screen to reveal your design.

