April is Alcohol Awareness Month, a chance to take a look at how alcoholic beverages fit into our lives and maybe take a step back.

For many, mocktails are festive alternative to a traditional alcoholic drink, and who better to give us some ideas than our friend from Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan, Shanthi Appelo!

She’s showing us how to make: Ginger Lemon Mocktail, Strawberry Mint No-jito, and Grapefruit and Thyme Refresher.

You can find recipes and more information here.