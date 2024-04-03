Excellence in Education: Bob Zehnder with Tuscola Technology Center

This week’s Michigan Lottery Excellence in Education winner is Bob Zehnder with Tuscola Technology Center, part of the Tuscola Intermediate School District. Congratulations.

Q: If you went back in time 20 years ago, would you ever have thought that you would be teaching?

A: No, I really didn’t. I had kind of said that that’s really what I didn’t want to do. ... Eleven years later, it’s been a great decision. I absolutely love doing it.

Bob from Tuscola Technology Center receives a $2,000 check from the Michigan Lottery.

