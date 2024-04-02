The One Up XP Show - Episode 112: Party Animals, Trine University Esports

This week on The One Up XP Show! We take you into a brawling party game, Party Animals! Me, Klam, Jake, Casey, Cody and Brrrr all try to be the last one standing while being cute and cuddly stuffed animals that are knocking the stuffing out of each other! A great party game that is available on PC and Xbox!

We also sit down with Alex Young, the Assistant Esports Coach at Trine University! We talk to him about the thriving Esports program at Trine and the brand new Esports Arena that was just announced and scheduled to be open August of this year!

