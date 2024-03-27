Excellence in Education: Monique Colizzi, part of the Wilson Talent Center

This week’s Michigan Lottery Excellence in Education winner is Monique Colizzi, part of the Wilson Talent Center, which is part of Ingham ISD.

Q: What advice would you offer other teachers out there to connect with their students like you have?

A: Well, one, I think they need to find the passion and really just listening to their students, creating creative projects and innovation, being present and willing to make a difference.

Monique from the Wilson Talent Center, part of Ingham ISD, receives a $2,000 check from the Michigan Lottery. Excellence in Education Awards, sponsored by the Michigan Lottery - providing more than $28 billion to public education since 1972.