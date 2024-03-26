The One Up XP Show - Episode 111: Escape From Tarkov, Gaming For Adventures

This week we take you into an in depth look at Escape From Tarkov! First Klam and I take you into a very bountiful raid! Second Jake, Klam and I show how persistence pays off!

Also we talk about Gaming For Adventures, our fundraiser for A Kid Again! We let you know about the upcoming 24 hour live stream, what you can win and how you can win it while helping kids battling life threatening conditions!

