Hook & Hunting: Hunting, fishing, camping gear swap meet at Interlochen Public Library

INTERLOCHEN — On Saturday, March 23, the Northwest Michigan Fishing Club is hosting a swap meet at the Interlochen Public Library.

People are welcome to bring fishing, hunting and camping gear to exchange or sell to others. Patrons are also encouraged to donate items to new anglers, hunters and campers.

Mike Radcliffe of the fishing club said the event is centered around kids, to encourage them to dive into one of these outdoor hobbies.

“This year’s event will be the first one that we’ve had for the club [that’s] primarily based for the kids. The vendors have kind of been instructed to bring stuff that they’re going to give away to the kids: bobbers, hooks, etc., some fishing poles to get the newcomers to the sport. We really need to get them out there,” Radcliffe said.

The first 24 children to enter will get a free fishing lure. TC Queen Bee’s food truck will be located outside.