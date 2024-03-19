Excellence in Education: Lee Bonner from Novi High School

This week’s Michigan Lottery Excellence in Education winner is Lee Bonner from Novi High School. Congratulations.

Q: You have a knack with connecting with the students. Tell me about that. How do you do that?

A: I try to see the strengths in all of my students and understand that they’re all human beings. They all may not fit into the same boxes, but they are all individuals, and try to see the strength in that.

Lee from Novi High School receives a $2,000 check from the Michigan Lottery. Excellence in Education Awards, sponsored by the Michigan Lottery - providing more than $28 billion to public education since 1972.