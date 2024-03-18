The One Up XP Show - Episode 110: Crab Game, Central Michigan University Esports

This week we take you into a hilarious party game called, Crab Game!

We also sit down with Senior Assistant Director of Competitive Gaming Luke Theis at Central Michigan University! We talk to Luke about the program and what is on the horizon of this amazing program!

------------------------------------------------------------------------

Michael’s Info - Twitter, Twitch, YouTube, Instagram, TikTok, Facebook

Catch everything that is The One Up XP Show right here on the 9&10 News Website or YouTube Channel!

The video podcasts can be found on Spotify, Soundcloud and the 9&10 News YouTube Channel! New episodes every Wednesday and Friday!

The One Up XP Show 30 minute episodes can be found here, all episodes! We will have a new episode every Monday!