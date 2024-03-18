The One Up XP Show - Episode 109: Super Mario Bros. Wonder, Marian University Esports

This week we take you back into Super Mario Bros. Wonder for Mario Day!

We also take you across Lake Michigan to Fond du Lac, Wisconsin! We sit down with Marian University’s Trace Rutman who is the Head Coach of Esports at Marian!

