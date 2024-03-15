Crafting with the Katies: Crocheting a book sleeve for National Reading Month!

It’s National Reading Month, and the Katies are back with another craft any reader would enjoy!

For those who love to take their books on the go, this crochet book sleeve is perfect to make sure your book stays secure and clean in your bag.

For this craft you’ll need:

A book

A ruler

Scissors

1 skein of yarn

Crochet hook that corresponds to the thickness of your yarn

A button

Needle and thread

Tape measure

Step one: Use your tape measure to measure the height and diameter of your book.

Step two: Make a slip knot with your yarn, and chain out the length of your book that you measured.

Step three: Start crocheting your sleeve until you have a rectangle. Then, sew up the three sides and leave the top open.

Step four: Crochet a separate strip to be the loop of your pouch.

Step five: Sew the strap to the top of your opening. Then figure out where your button should go, and sew that to the front of your bag.

If there’s a craft you’d like to see the Katies do, email them at katywashburn@910mediagroup.com and katiebirecki@910mediagroup.com.