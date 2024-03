It’s Sleep Awareness Week, and a recent study ranked Detroit #5 among U.S. cities falling short of the recommended 7 hours of sleep.

Almost 40% of residents do not get enough Z’s, and there’s a good chance you might not enough either.

Our friend from Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan, Shanthi Appelo, tells us how the right diet can help you get a good night’s sleep.

You can find recipes and more information here.