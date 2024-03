According to WalletHub, 31% of Americans plan to make something festive for dinner on St. Patrick’s Day.

Favorites include shepherd’s pie and corned beef and cabbage, but the pot of gold at the end of the rainbow is a meal one that includes variety and a spectrum of color.

Our friend from Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan, Shanthi Appelo, helps us find the happy medium.

You can find recipes and more information here.