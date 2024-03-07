Hook & Hunting: March means it’s time to get your new fishing license

Anglers in Michigan have until the end of March to get their fishing license for this year.

The DNR says interest for open water fishing is spiking right now due to a shortened ice fishing season.

You have until the 31st to fish on your old license, but you can get your new license now. They are valid from March 1 to March 31 the following year, and there are plenty of ways to get one.

“You can go into a DNR office. You can go to a bunch of different bait and tackle shops or sport shops, or you can very easily go online now and get your license through the DNR website or through the DNR Hunt and Fish app,” said Scott Heintzelman, Michigan DNR Fisheries Division.

Heintzelman says the auto-renewal option on the app is most convenient way to keep licenses up-to-date.

Click here to learn more or buy your license online.