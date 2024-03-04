The One Up XP Show - Episode 108: Helldivers 2, Michigan State University Esports

This week on the award winning The One Up XP Show! Me, Klam and Unknown spread managed democracy! We dive into Helldivers 2 and check out everything we can with this PlayStation exclusive! Not going to lie, A TON of fun with a group of people!

We also sit down with our good buddy Chris Bilski! He is the Director of Esports at Michigan State University! We take a look at the amazing opportunities their student athletes have and the new things they are unveiling!

Catch everything that is The One Up XP Show right here on the 9&10 News Website or YouTube Channel!

The video podcasts can be found on Spotify, Soundcloud and the 9&10 News YouTube Channel! New episodes every Wednesday and Friday!

The One Up XP Show 30 minute episodes can be found here, all episodes! We will have a new episode every Monday!