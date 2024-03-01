Crafting with the Katies: Sewing the easiest felt book mark for National Reading Month!

March is National Reading Month, and the Katies are getting in the spirit by crafting a few “reading” crafts for you to try at home!

Up first, this really simple felt book mark that will cost less than $5 and take less than 10 minutes to make!

What you’ll need for this craft:

Two colors of felt

Embroidery floss

Needle

Scissors

Step one: Make sure your felt is even and lined up. Cut one of the corners of your felt in a diagonal direction, so you end up with two triangles. We eyeballed our cut, but you can measure it out with a ruler before!

Step two: Take your embroidery floss and thread it through your needle eye. Cut a long strand of your floss and tie a knot at the end.

Step three: Start at either end of your triangle and start to whip stitch around the edge of your triangle. Make sure to leave the “bottom” of your triangle open; this is where you’ll slide it into your book page!

Step four: Once you’ve reached the end of your triangle, tie another knot on your floss to secure your strand and cut any extra. You can even take the extra part of your thread and weave it back through your stitches to make it really secure.

Optional step five: Try out some embroidery stitching on the open space of your book mark! Stitch your initial, a flower, or whatever you’d like! You can find embroidery stitching tutorials on YouTube, or you can look on Pinterest for ideas!

If there’s a craft you’d like the Katies to try, email them at katywashburn@910mediagroup.com and katiebirecki@910mediagroup.com.