A recent study of more than 11,000 pediatric eating disorder hospitalizations in Ontario found rates of hospitalizations increased 139% from 2002 to 2019.

Among young male patients, hospitalizations increased at an even starker rate, rising 416% during the 18-year period analyzed in the study.

Our friend from Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan, Shanthi Appello, helps us make sense of this dramatic shift.

