The One Up XP Show - Episode 107: Fortnite, Eastern Michigan University

This week we take you into Fortnite but we show you back to back to back to back victory royales! 4 wins in a row with Thunderklam and Brayden!

We also sit down with Zach Lewis who is the Esports Coordinator at Eastern Michigan University! We talk about what Eastern is doing with new students and how they are growing with Esports!

------------------------------------------------------------------------

Michael’s Info - Twitter, Twitch, YouTube, Instagram, TikTok, Facebook

Catch everything that is The One Up XP Show right here on the 9&10 News Website or YouTube Channel!

The video podcasts can be found on Spotify, Soundcloud and the 9&10 News YouTube Channel! New episodes every Wednesday and Friday!

The One Up XP Show 30 minute episodes can be found here, all episodes! We will have a new episode every Monday!