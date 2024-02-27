Excellence in Education: Samantha TwoCrow from Suttons Bay Public Schools

This week’s Michigan Lottery Excellence in Education winner is Samantha TwoCrow from Suttons Bay Public Schools. We have a video from your nominator. Let’s take a look.

Q: Tell me a little bit about what the Indigenous Education director does.

A: My important pieces in life is to ensure that I empower every indigenous student that I can. The students thrive every day, and they grasp who they are, and we find a place to embrace ourself in the community, and it’s amazing. I love it.

Samantha from Suttons Bay Public Schools receives a $2,000 check from the Michigan Lottery. Excellence in Education Awards, sponsored by the Michigan Lottery - providing more than $28 billion to public education since 1972.