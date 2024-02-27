Brewvine: Getting ready to come out of hibernation with Dead Bear Brewing Company

With great food, a fun atmosphere and, of course, some amazing artisanal beer, Dead Bear Brewing Company in Grayling is a great place to bring the whole family.

Dead Bear Brewing Company has plenty of cold weather beer on right now, but their spring and summer brews are getting ready to come out of hibernation.

The owner and head brewer, Travis Krebs, said staying true to the ingredients and their natural flavors is something he strives for in each new batch of beer.

But it’s not just about the delicious beer at Dead Bear Brewing Company, there’s something for everyone. This includes an arcade, a patio, pool tables and even shuffleboard.

