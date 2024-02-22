Hook & Hunting: Registration open for Crappie Attitude about Cancer Fishing Tournament in Cadillac

CADILLAC — We’re giving you an early reminder to start signing up for the 12th Annual Crappie Attitude about Cancer Fishing Tournament that is held in Cadillac.

The tournament will be held on May 18. Fishing will start at 6 a.m., and you must have your fish weight in by 2 p.m.

Registration and weigh in will be located at Kenwood Park off Lake Cadillac, and only crappie will be weighed.

All of the money made from registration and shirt sales will be going to Relay for Life.

“My wife had cancer twice, now. she had breast cancer twice. And now we’ve we want to fight it as much as we can. I lost two of my fish and buddies to cancer, which was the kick in the butt that I needed to have to actually start this thing,” Allen Retlewski, one of the event organizers, said.

Registration is $10. The event has raised over $43,000 since its inception.