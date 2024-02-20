The One Up XP Show - Episode 106: Palworld, Guitar Games

This week we take you into one of the newest but so far one of the most popular games in the world! Palworld! Me, Klam and Tony jump into a custom server and show you what this game is about! Enjoy!

We also talk about guitar games! Guitar Hero, Rockband and Rocksmith. In this day of streaming are games like this necessary and if so can they make a comeback? We look at the pros and cons of these amazing games!

We also look at what is on tap the coming weeks for The One Up XP Show!

