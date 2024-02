On The Road: Breakfast begins at Ala Mode Restaurant-6:45

It’s Braulis’ last day here at 9&10, and she and Tyler are taking you to Ala Mode Restaurant in Big Rapids.

They’re serving up comfort food at its best, with create-your-own omelets, homemade biscuits and gravy, meatloaf dinners and so much more. Ala Mode takes pride in serving their regulars while Grandma Mary and her grandson, Bailey, put their heart into their recipes.

They’re open Wed. - Sat., 7 a.m. - 3 p.m.

On The Road: Breakfast begins at Ala Mode Restaurant-7:15

On The Road: Breakfast begins at Ala Mode Restaurant-7:45

On The Road: Breakfast begins at Ala Mode Restaurant-8:15

On The Road: Breakfast begins at Ala Mode Restaurant-8:45