Wellness for the Family: Valentine's Day recipes

Cooking together is a great way to spend quality time, especially on a romantic holiday like Valentine’s Day. But for many, cooking and knowing where to start on a menu can be a challenging task.

Here with us to demonstrate a nutrient-dense 3-course meal with easy dishes is our friend from Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan, Shanthi Apollo.

You can find more recipes and more information here.

1st Course - Bruschetta with Garlic Baguette Slices

Prep time: 10 minutes

Cook time: 12 minutes

Difficulty: Easy

Serves: 2

While bruschetta involves simple ingredients and a few simple steps, this appetizer is full of flavor. The bruschetta topping is prepared a traditional Italian way, leaning on the simplicity of the herbs and tomatoes to deliver mouthwatering bites. This first course features tomatoes as the star ingredient, which is loaded with fiber, great for gut and heart health, and lycopene, a heart-protective antioxidant.

Ingredients

· 1 French baguette, sliced

· 1 tsp. garlic powder

· Spray olive oil, or olive oil drizzle

· 1 cup cherry tomatoes, quartered

· 2 tsp. dried oregano

· Coarse salt and pepper to taste

· 1 Tbsp. olive oil

· 3 Tbsp. fresh basil leaves, torn or chiffonade

Instructions

1. Preheat oven to 400 degrees F. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper.

2. Place baguette slices on baking sheet and spray with oil. Top with garlic powder and spray oil. Bake for 12 minutes or until golden brown.

3. While the bread is baking, prepare the tomato mixture. In a bowl, add cherry tomatoes and salt to let some moisture be released from the tomatoes, about 5 minutes.

4. Rub oregano between your hands to add to the bowl, then drizzle olive oil. Add salt and pepper to taste and top with torn fresh basil leaves.

2nd Course - Air Fried Breaded Chicken Parmesan

Prep time: 15 minutes

Cook time: 10 minutes

Difficulty: Easy

Serves: 2

Chicken parmesan is an American-Italian staple and an ultimate comfort food. If you’re looking for a lighter option to the deep-fried pasta dish, this air fried version skips the heavy fat and crisps up similar to the real deal. Simply bread the chicken, add to a preheated air fryer, then serve over fettucine tossed on your favorite jarred marinara sauce and voila!

Ingredients

· 2 boneless, skinless chicken breasts cutlets (sliced thin)

· 1/2 cup panko breadcrumbs

· 1/4 cup grated Parmesan cheese

· 1 tsp. dried oregano

· 1 tsp. dried thyme

· 1 tsp. garlic powder

· Salt and pepper to taste

· ¼ cup flour

· 1 egg, beaten

· 4 slices part-skim mozzarella cheese or ¼ cup parmesan cheese

· 2 cups fettucine pasta, cooked according to package instructions

· 1 cup favorite marinara sauce

· Fresh basil, for garnish

Instructions

1. Preheat the air fryer to 375 degrees F.

2. In a shallow bowl, combine breadcrumbs, Parmesan cheese, oregano, thyme, garlic powder, and salt and pepper to taste.

3. Dredge each chicken breast in the flour, then in beaten egg, then coat with the breadcrumb mixture.

4. Place the breaded chicken breasts in the air fryer basket and cook for 12 minutes, flipping halfway through. The chicken is done when golden brown and cooked through, 165 degrees F. The cooking time varies on the thickness of the chicken. Using a full breast will extend cooking time.

5. Spoon marinara sauce over each chicken breast and sprinkle with shredded mozzarella. Once the cheese is melted and bubbly, remove the chicken from the air fryer and let it rest for a few minutes before serving. Toss fettucine in remaining marinara sauce. Place in bowl and top with chicken and fresh basil.

Dessert - Chocolate Covered Strawberries

Prep time: 10 minutes

Cook time: 2 minutes

Difficulty: Easy

Serves: 2

Chocolate-covered fruit is a delectable treat that leans on fruit for natural sweetness. To get a perfectly coated strawberry, it’s important to wash and dry the fruit, allowing for a stable surface for the chocolate to adhere to. Dark chocolate and strawberries are a beautiful flavor combination, but all chocolate chips aren’t created equal for melting. For the easiest-to-handle formula, purchase dark chocolate melting chips. Alternatively, add a teaspoon of coconut oil to the 60% cocoa chocolate chips before microwaving.

Ingredients

· 1 cup fresh strawberries, washed and dried

· 1 cup Dark chocolate melting chips

· ¼ cup nuts, chopped, optional

Instructions

1. In a microwave-safe bowls, melt dark chocolate and white chocolate in 30-second intervals, stirring until smooth.

2. Dip each strawberry into the melted dark chocolate, allowing any excess to drip off. If desired, sprinkle chopped nuts wet chocolate.

3. Place the chocolate-covered strawberries on a parchment-lined tray.

4. Allow the chocolate to set by placing the tray in the refrigerator for at least 30 minutes.

5. Optional – if any chocolate is left over, pour over a cluster of nuts for a chocolate bark treat.