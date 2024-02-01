Hook & Hunting: DNR accepting grant applications for wildlife habitats

DNR grant applications are now being accepted for wildlife habitats.

The grant money is for local, state, federal and tribal governments, along with for-profit and non-profit groups. It helps provide funding for healthy habitats for wildlife that will offer better opportunities for hunting, trapping and wildlife viewing.

In the past, the money has gone to deer complexes for winter, planting native grass, regenerating tree species and more.

The deadline to apply for a grant is Mar. 18. You can find more information and submit your application here.