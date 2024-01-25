Hook & Hunting: Volunteers needed for veteran fishing tournament

Tight Lines for Troops is preparing for their annual fishing tournament and looking for volunteers.

The nonprofit brings veterans together out on the water for a free competition in Manistee. They say that it’s worth volunteering just to see the camaraderie between the vets.

“To see the veterans and their appreciation, their fellowship with other veterans, and the fish they catch...it’s two full days of doing nothing but concentrating on the veterans,” said Craig Kent, Tight Lines for Troops board member.

The event will be held at the Manistee iron works building on May 17 and 18.