Consumers Energy: A Force for You - Clean Energy

There are a lot of misconceptions and misinformation surrounding clean energy and how it is produced. From wind to solar it is a complicated issue that effects our communities across the state. For this week’s episode of “Consumer’s Energy: A Force for You” we discuss their clean energy plan with Tracy Wimmer.

Consumer’s Energy is dedicated to exploring all avenues for power generation. By installing solar and wind farms to collect “Free Energy” they are able to pass these saving along to their customers while also stockpiling any abundance of energy for future emergencies.

For more information on what Consumer’s Energy is doing to lower you costs and protect our planet, visit the Consumer’s Energy website