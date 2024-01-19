Crafting with the Katies: Make a Vinyl Duct Hose Snowman

Ok hear us out! This might be an odd craft, but it turned out so cute. Not everyone has this vinyl hose lying around, but it’s something you can grab from any hardware store for under $15!

For this project, you’ll need:

One 4″ x 20′ vinyl duct vent pipe (we got ours here)

3 sheets of black and white felt

One sheet of orange felt

Two black buttons

Hot glue sticks and hot glue gun

Scissors

Wire cutters

Winter ribbon of your choice

Sharpie or marker

Step one: Start by making your snowman. The first circle needs to be the smallest for your head. Stretch out the hose and wrap it in a circle shape as tight as you can. When you have a length and shape you’re satisfied with, use the wire cutters and your scissors to detach it from the hose. Tuck one hose end into your other end, and use hot glue to secure both ends together.

Step two: Repeat step one with the two other sizes of your snowman body. You’ll want a medium and large circle. Use your head to estimate how big you’ll need your other two sizes to be.

Tip: Be sure to do this in a well ventilated area! The plastic smell from the hose may be strong at times!

Step three: Take your three hose circles and estimate a circle “bottom” for each of your sections with your white felt sheets. Measure them out with your sharpie and cut with your scissors. Make your circles bigger than they should be, you can always cut them down.

Step four: Attach your felt circles to the bottom of your hose sections using hot glue. Then, take your sections and glue them together to make your snowman.

Step five: Time to start making your snowman’s hat! Take your black felt and, using the same method as your white felt circles, estimate the best size for a brim for your hat. Cut that circle out and adjust the size as needed.

Step six: Then, take the rest of your black felt and roll it into a spherical shape. Estimate the size of your hat top compared to the brim of your hat, and cut it out to make a top hat. Glue the ends of your felt together to keep the circular shape.

Step seven: To finish up the hat, take your sharpie and measure out a top for your hat using the spherical shape you just cut out. Attach that circle to the top of your hat, and attach your hat to your snowman.

Step eight: Cut out eyes from your black felt for your snowman and attach them to the front of your snowman.

Step nine: Take your orange felt and make a carrot nose for your snowman! Attach it with hot glue under your eyes.

Step ten: Take your buttons and glue one to the center of your medium and large circles.

Step eleven: Now we’re going to take some of our ribbon and make a scarf for our snowman! Cut out a piece of ribbon long enough to tie around your snowman’s neck. You can even add a piece of ribbon around your snowman’s hat to match the scarf!

