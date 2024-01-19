Crafting with the Katies: DIY your own tie blanket!

The Katies are back with one of their favorite, easy and quick crafts: making a tie blanket! These are great for gifts, and can easily be done in one day.

What you’ll need for this craft:

2 yards of fleece fabric (either 2 yards of one fleece pattern, or two 1 yard pieces of fleece)

Scissors (We recommend buying a brand new pair of scissors, it makes cutting go by so much fastr!)

Ruler

Large space to spread your blanket out

Step one: Lay your piece or pieces of fabric out on a table or large floor space, making sure the sides are even and the fleece lies flat. If you have two yards of one fleece pattern, cut the fabric so you have two separate, even pieces.

Step two: Cut a square 4″ x 4″ on each corner of your blanket on both pieces of fleece.

Step three: Go around the blanket, using your square as your starting point, and cut 1″ wide strips along the edge. Use your square as your example for the length of your strips.

Step four: Once you’ve completed your strips all around your blanket, start tying the bottom piece of fabric to the top! You want to tie in the same way each time so your ties come out evenly. We recommend double knotting your ties so they don’t come apart if you end up washing your blanket. Once you’ve gone around and tied each strip together, you’re done!

If there’s a craft you’d like to see the Katies do, email them at katywashburn@910mediagroup.com and katiebirecki@910mediagroup.com.