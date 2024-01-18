Hook & Hunting: Michigan DNR launches deer management initiative

The Michigan Department of Natural Resources is starting an initiative to tackle deer-management challenges.

The DNR said that they are facing significant hurdles in managing deer populations in both the Lower Peninsula and the Upper Peninsula.

In the Lower Peninsula, they said they are facing declining hunter numbers, continued changes in land-use patterns and chronic wasting disease in some deer.

The U.P. presents a different set of challenges, like habitat concerns, changing weather patterns and a diverse group of predators.

The DNR is now taking a comprehensive approach to tackle these issues by talking to various natural resource organizations and tribal partners.

If you would like to submit your idea on how to improve Michigan’s deer herd, you can submit your application for the initiative by clicking here. The application period is open through Jan. 31, and successful applicants will be notified by the DNR shortly after the period ends.