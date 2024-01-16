Brewvine: Enjoy a Northern Michigan winter experience at Hop Lot Brewing Company in Suttons Bay

If you’re looking for a true up north winter experience, you can’t really beat drinking a beer by the bonfire or eating in an igloo, which is exactly what Hop Lot Brewing Company in Suttons Bay offers.

An abundance of snow only adds to the outdoor experience at Hop Lot Brewing Company. When the flakes start to fly, their beer garden turns into a winter wonderland where customers can bundle up and drink by the fire, or hangout in one of their heated igloos.

Hop Lot has 12 tasty taps to choose from, as well as a couple of their ciders and wines. You can try something traditional with their new, crisp American Lager, or sample something with a twist.

In addition to their regular menu, Hop Lot also has some great food and drink specials happening all winter long.

Hop Lot Brewing Company is one of 30+ merchants on Michigan’s Brewvine Passport offering you exclusive discounts to their products. Get a three-day or annual pass by clicking here.