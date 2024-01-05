Crafting with the Katies: Make a snowman snow measuring stick!

Winter is upon us, and Northern Michigan will hopefully be seeing more snow in the near future! The Katies have the perfect craft for you to stick outside and watch the snow fall, and keep track of how much you’re getting!

To make a snowman snow measuring stick, you’ll need:

Wooden ruler or yard stick

White paint and paint brush

Sharpie

Felt in black, red, and orange

Googly eyes

Hot glue and hot glue gun

Step one: Paint your stick with your white paint. You’ll want to do this on the side without measurements.

Step two: Once your paint has dried, take your sharpie and mirror your measurements over on the painted side of your stick. Leave room for your snowman face at the top of your stick!

Step three: Cut out a flat snowman hat out of your black felt. You can add a red stripe with red felt to give your hat a little more personality! Glue the hat to the top of your measurement stick.

Step four: Glue your googly eyes underneath your hat, and cut out a small triangle from your orange felt to glue underneath the eyes. This will be your snowman’s nose!

Step five: Take your sharpie and draw a smile, either with dots to symbolize “coal”, or draw a regular smile.

Step six: Cut out a long strip of red felt about 1.25″ in width. Tie it or glue it around your snowman’s “neck” to make a scarf. You can add fringe at the end of your felt to make it more “scarf-like”!

If there’s a craft you’d like to see the Katies do, email them at katywashburn@910mediagroup.com and katiebirecki@910mediagroup.com.