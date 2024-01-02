Brewvine: Learning more about Four Leaf Brewing’s delicious ciders

They may be known best for their beer, but Four Leaf Brewing in Clare has spent a lot of time crafting some great ciders and other delicious drinks.

Four Leaf Brewing is constantly creating and featuring new beers for their customers to enjoy, keeping only a few staple brews on year-round, leaving several taps to experiment with.

But they aren’t just brewing up a bevy of tasty beer, they’ve also turned their attention to creating batches of unique and delicious cider.

In addition to the big batch of cherry cider and their two other regulars, Four Leaf Brewing will also play around with some fun new flavors to try or take home.

