Crafting with the Katies: Make the softest Christmas tree ever!

The Katies are back with their softest craft yet! They’re making a tabletop Christmas tree using only a few items under $25.

For this craft, you’ll need:

Floral foam cone (we used a 12″ one)

One skein of green loopy yarn (like this)

Hot glue & hot glue gun

Scissors

Skewer

Yellow felt

Scrap paper to make a star template

Sharpie

Any decorations for your tree (lights, garland, pompoms)

To make your own tabletop Christmas tree, follow these steps:

Step one: Hot glue the end of your loopy yarn to the bottom of your cone. Start wrapping your yarn around your cone.

Step two: Keep wrapping your yarn around the cone, occasionally hot gluing your yarn to the cone to secure it.

Step three: Once you get to the top of your cone, wrap your yarn around the top to cover any bare spots and hot glue the end of your yarn to finish off your tree. Cut any excess off.

Step four: Take your scrap paper and free hand a star for the top of your tree. Cut out your template and trace that on your yellow felt. Cut out two stars on your felt.

Step five: Sandwich your skewer in the middle of your two stars. Glue around the edges of your star to secure it to your skewer.

Step six: Stick your skewer into the top of your foam tree.

Step seven: Decorate your tree with whatever you’d like!

If there’s a craft you’d like the Katies to try, email them at katywashburn@910mediagroup.com and katiebirecki@910mediagroup.com.