Wellness for the Family: Making holiday-inspired mocktails

It’s reported that binge drinking is more prevalent around the holidays than any other time of the year.

The average American admits they drink 27% more during the festive season as compared to the rest of the year, according to a sunrise house survey.

Mocktails are a good alternative to add balance to an evening, and they’re inclusive for loved ones who are committed to being sober.

And here with us to provide two holiday-inspired mocktail recipes with festive garnishes is our friend from Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan Shanthi Apollo.

