MI Healthy Mind: Wounded healers, champions for change

In 1951, world-renowned psychoanalyst Carl Jun originated the term “wounded healer” to mean someone who has suffered a trauma of some kind but has gone on to help others. One estimate puts the number of wounded healers now practicing in the mental health field at 82%.

When you think about it, this makes complete sense. Because who better understands what it means to suffer than someone who was suffered themselves? Who better knows what it takes to heal than someone who has been healed?

This week’s episode of MI Healthy Mind explores three amazing people who have suffered extraordinary challenges, people who you may recognize as guests from earlier shows.

Each of them has a heartbreaking story with a happy ending. Because each of these wounded healers has turned their trauma into a life of advocacy work helping others.

MI Healthy Mind airs every Sunday at 7 a.m. on Local Fox 32.