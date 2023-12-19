The One Up XP Show - Episode 101: MW3 Gunfight, MHSEL Semi & State Finals

This week on The One Up XP Show! Klam and I take you into one of our favorite Call of Duty game modes, Gunfight. 2v2 on small maps, random loadouts that will change after the second time you use it and first to win 6 matches is crowned the winners. We like to think we are the best!

Also we take you down to Oakland University for the Michigan High School Esports League State Semi & Finals! This is all apart of a weekend of esports experience for kids, parents and schools to get more information with the Explore Esports Conference on a Friday and then the State championships on Saturday! Such a fun a experience and big announcements that made this event amazing! Well done!

