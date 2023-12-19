Excellence in Education: Ashleigh Sutton from Kent City Middle School

This week’s Excellence in Education winner is Ashleigh Sutton from Kent City Middle School.

She took on the role as the varsity cheer coach. She started a “Dungeons and Dragons” club here at the middle school. She also had a group of students that were meeting with her during lunch to watch “Star Wars” and talk about “Star Wars.”

Q: You start extra clubs, you stay after school - what inspires you to do that?

A: For example, like “Dungeons and Dragons” typically attracts some more of the quiet reserved kids that maybe don’t participate in a sport and don’t have a huge group of friends outside of “D and D,” and I just want to create a place where my students feel like they can be themselves and feel like not only can they be themselves but they’re celebrated for that.

Ashleigh from Kent City Middle School receives a $2,000 check from the Michigan Lottery.

