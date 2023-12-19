Brewvine: Trying new things at St. Ambrose Cellars in Benzie Co.

If you’re looking for a taste of winter or something different to toast to the New Year, St. Ambrose Cellars in Benzie County has some great options for you to try.

With a beverage to fit everyone’s taste and some great music and events to enjoy, there are so many reasons to visit St. Ambrose Cellars this winter. And for a true snow globe experience, you can even reserve an igloo and enjoy their winter inspired mead-cider hybrid.

If you’re ready to ring in the New Year with something other than champagne or sparkling wine, St. Ambrose has some great alternative options to try out like the Star Thistle Mead.

St. Ambrose will also have special performances and live music going on all winter long, or you can enjoy some year-round fun with their newly finished disc golf course.

