Brewvine: Heading to Stormcloud Brewing Company in Frankfort for winter fun, tasty Belgian brews

For some winter fun and a tasty Belgian brew, Katie Birecki and chief photojournalist Jeremy Erickson are taking us to Stormcloud Brewing Company in Frankfort.

A couple of Stormcloud Brewing Company’s seasonal Belgian brews are back for the winter, and you can either get them on tap at the pub or take them home in a six pack.

And on top of the brews coming back, the brewery will also be offering some outdoor winter fun soon.

Once the weather cooperates, the outdoor curling league at Stormcloud will be back! But the cloud-pleasing beer they make special for the league is available right now.

And in case you missed the news, one of the bears that helped form this “stormcloud” 10 years ago just won an International Silver Lining for the local brewery.

Stormcloud Brewing Company is one of 30+ merchants on Michigan’s Brewvine Passport offering you exclusive discounts to their products. Get a three-day or annual pass by clicking here.