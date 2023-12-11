The One Up XP Show - Episode 100: Lethal Company, ESC Valorant Finals

This week on the 100th episode of The One Up XP Show! Klam, Adam and a ton of friends bring you Lethal Company! A Co-Op horror game that is more like a comedy! You travel moon to moon working to grab scrap and turn them in to meet a quota but watch your back because everything and everyone is trying to kill you. So much fun and so many laughs!

We also take you to Central Michigan University as they host the Esports Collegiate Conference Valorant Finals!

__________________________________________________________________________

Michael’s Info - Twitter, Twitch, YouTube, Instagram, TikTok, Facebook

Catch everything that is The One Up XP Show right here on the 9&10 News Website or YouTube Channel!

The video podcasts can be found on Spotify, Soundcloud and the 9&10 News YouTube Channel! New episodes every Wednesday and Friday!

The One Up XP Show 30 minute episodes can be found here, all episodes! We will have a new episode every Monday!