Critics speak out against approval of Enbridge Energy’s Line 5 tunnel

Critics of Enbridge Energy’s proposal to build a tunnel around the line 5 pipeline in the Straits of Mackinac are reacting Friday night after the Michigan Public Service Commission approved the siting application.

The MPSC granted the Canadian company a permit to replace the existing Line 5 dual pipeline with a single pipeline in a tunnel deep below the lakebed, but not without much controversy and critics saying the fight is not over yet.

The MSPC Chair Dan Scripps said they were making their decision based on the evidence presented to the Commission.

“There is a public need for line five products and a public need for the replacement project to protect the resources of the Great Lakes,” said Scripps.

“It happened just five years ago when an anchor struck and dented the dual pipelines lying on the bottom lands of the Great Lakes. Fortunately, the pipeline didn’t rupture in that case, but there is no guarantee we’d be so lucky the next time,” said Scripps.

The tunnel has been deeply criticized by several environmental groups and The Bay Mills Indian Community over environmental concerns.

A lawyer representing the tribe, Christopher Clark, said the decision flies in the face of all the work and evidence his clients presented against the tunnel.

“This decision is an insult to Bay Mills and the other federally recognized tribes that are affected by the operation of Line 5. In short, this is the worst possible place to construct a tunnel and a pipeline.

Clark said the Straits of Mackinac is an area that has deep cultural, historic, and traditional significance to Bay Mills and other tribes.

“They have treaty protected rights and resources in this area that are threatened by the operation of a pipeline and the construction of a tunnel. This project should not be approved,” said Clark.

Clark said the fight isn’t over yet. His clients will continue to advocate to shut the pipeline down.

“We are hopeful, however, that the continued engagement of Bay Mills, other tribal nations and the community at large will ultimately lead to the shutdown of this pipeline. and we will continue that fight,” said Clark.

They aren’t alone in their resolve to fight it. Environmental groups Oil & Water Don’t Mix and National Wildlife Federation were both in Lansing Friday for the vote and said they are committed to not giving up.

Sean McBrearty, the campaign director of Oil & Water Don’t Mix says this isn’t over yet.

“We’re going to keep organizing. We’re going to keep fighting. The people of Michigan don’t want this pipeline. We don’t need this pipeline, " said McBrearty.

Beth Wallace, the Great Lakes Freshwater Campaign Manager, National Wildlife Federation.

“We are actually interveners in the case, the national wildlife federation. so we will be exploring ways that we can continue to protect both the great lakes and our rights as citizens against this decision,” said Wallace.

Enbridge Energy declined our request for an on camera interview but they did give the follow statement:

Through the Great Lakes Tunnel Project, Enbridge is reimagining infrastructure and energy delivery to Michigan and the region. The decision by the Michigan Public Service Commission (MPSC) is a major step forward in making the Great Lakes Tunnel Project a reality, protecting the Great Lakes and securing the vital energy people in Michigan and surrounding region rely on every day.

With the MPSC’s decision, the Michigan agencies involved in the permitting process have given the go ahead for this critical project. We recognize the tremendous investment of time and deliberation by the MPSC and staff leading to this decision. The MPSC carefully examined this complex issue and considered many viewpoints, questions, concerns, and ideas.

Ultimately, the MPSC agreed with its staff’s conclusions that Line 5 transports critically needed energy for Michigan and the region and placing the Line 5 pipeline in the Great Lakes Tunnel better protects the Great Lakes.

Enbridge would like to thank everyone who provided public comment on the project. We are also grateful to the organizations that intervened in the MPSC approval process to advance the project, including the National and Michigan Propane Associations, and the Michigan Laborers’ District Council. The input from intervenors on both sides of the issue raised important questions that challenge us all to get this right.

We are ready to begin work on this project. The only thing standing in the way of locating a replacement section of Line 5 into the tunnel is a decision on our permit application by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.

As we advance this energy modernization infrastructure project, Enbridge remains steadfast in our plan to reduce emissions to net-zero by 2050 by investing in renewables, modernizing our networks, and transporting and delivering these energy resources safely.

“Today’s decision ignores the concerns of tribal communities in favor of the profit of a fossil fuel company. The evidence before the Commission demonstrated that the proposed tunnel would put the Great Lakes region at serious risk and profoundly endanger the identity and lifeways of the Bay Mills Indian Community, a sovereign Tribal Nation whose relationship to these waters pre-exists the United States. We will use every open avenue to shut down Line 5 in order to avert an environmental catastrophe and slow the unthinkable impacts of climate change,” said Earthjustice Senior Attorney Christopher Clark.

“Protecting the Great Lakes from the threat of Line 5 has been our priority for a number of years,” Rebecca Liebin, the in-house counsel for Bay Mills Indian Community said. “We are more resolved than ever to retire this outdated and dangerous oil pipeline.”