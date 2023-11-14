Brewvine: Stone House Vinyards in Evart hoping to build a lasting legacy

Stone House Vinyards in Evart just opened in September, but the owners have a long history in the community and are hoping to build a lasting legacy.

The centennial farm has been in the family since 1910, and is now the setting for the beautiful new winery at Stone House Vinyards.

Stone House has 11 wines to choose from and a good variety of flavor profiles. The winery offers snacks and local chocolate trffles to enhance your tasting experience, and they hope to have their kitchen up and running in the near future.

While Stone House Vinyards is just getting started, with the support of the community and family, Stone House is excited to create a long lasting legacy.

Stone House Vinyards is one of 30+ merchants on Michigan’s Brewvine Passport offering you exclusive discounts to their products. Get a three-day or annual pass by clicking here.