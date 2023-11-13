Northern Home and Cottage Virtual Home Tours are live now on MyNorth.com

The 2023 Northern Home and Cottage Virtual Home Tours are live on MyNorth.com.

The home tours have raised more than $135,000 since 2013 to benefit Child & Family Services of Northwestern Michigan. They highlight the talented builders we have in our area, and give you an inside look at what went into each home, why certain decisions were made, and their favorite design elements.

You’ll get access to 15 home tours, all for a small donation.

9&10′s Rachel Rademacher actually hosted a handful of these beautiful home tours. Rachel tell us a little bit more about these tours and how people can learn more about them.