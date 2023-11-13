Amazing Northern Michigan Homes: Renovated school house for sale in Suttons Bay

This week’s Amazing Northern Michigan Homes gives a whole new meaning to the term home school.

In 1908, this stone-clad school house was a learning center for the children of Suttons Bay and now it’s a beautifully renovated, functional piece of history that you can live in or lease.

The current condos are all about 1,500-square feet with a great, open living space on the main floor and two bedrooms with two baths on the lower level.

With a great location, layout, modern amenities and some glimpses of the past, this fantastic piece of property has a bright future ahead.