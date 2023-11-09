Consumers Energy: A Force for You - $500,000 for Prosperity Award Winners

The Consumers Energy Foundation has announced $500,000 in grant funding as a part of their annual Propensity Awards. The award recipients were chosen from more than 100 applicants and the recipients this year are:

Cheboygan Area Arts Council

$250,00 will go towards the Cheboygan Opera House which is one of only seven opera houses remaining in the state of Michigan. The funding will be used on improvements to ensure the facility is accessible for all physical abilities.

City of Madison Heights

$250,000 will support the “Rock the Heights” project to construct a state-of-the-art bandshell in Civic Center Park.

For more information on the Prosperity Award Winners and what Consumers Energy is doing to support the community in Michigan visit the Consumers Energy website.